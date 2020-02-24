AzerGold announces volume of gold and silver sold within three years

AzerGold CJSC has revealed the volume of oil exports since the start of the operation, Chairman of AzerGold CJSC Executive Board Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference.

"Since 2017, Azerbaijan has exported 103,000 ounces of gold. AzerGold CJSC was responsible for 60,300 ounces of the mentioned volume."

Ibrahimov said that AzerGold attracted AZN 400,000,000 to the country from the sale of over 173,000 ounces of gold and 290,000 ounces of silver in three years.

"As a result, the company paid AZN 30.6 million to the state budget in taxes and duties."