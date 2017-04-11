Azerbaijani President: “Large number of factories can be established based on number of finished goods in “SOCAR Polymer "”

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I want to attract the attention of entrepreneurs to a large project. That is "SOCAR Polymer" factory built on the territory of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park. This is a huge industrial enterprise in which hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested and that plant will manufacture an excellent product”.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that, this product will be used in both domestically as well as export-oriented. " However, I must note that on the basis of this raw material a very serious industrial area can be created. Now we import almost all finished plastic products from abroad. However, after the commissioning of the "SOCAR Polymer" good opportunities arise to produce finished goods in Azerbaijan and it will also be a very lucrative area for business. Therefore, I appeal to our government agencies, so that they better explain to entrepreneurst that a large number of factories and plants can be established based on number of finished goods in “SOCAR Polymer”. President noted that this means the creation of new jobs and will also bring an additional revenue to entrepreneurs.

"Our export product will be delivered to foreign markets at higher price. Otherwise, products of "SOCAR Polymer" will be sold abroad as a raw material. Of course, it is a good thing, but I'm sure that my advice will be taken into account. "