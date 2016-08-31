 Top
    Azerbaijan's Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant starts production next week

    The company has sold 90% of the products in warehouses

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The production process in Ethylene-Polyethylene Production Plant of SOCAR's Azerikimya Production Association will be resumed from September 5.

    Report was told by the Plant Director Ogtay Niftaliyev.

    He recalled that the plant suspended operation on August 1 due to the capital repairs. "Now, it is last days of repairs. Along with our employees more than 10 experts from foreign companies are involved in repair process."

    "During that time products have not been manufactured. The company has sold 90% of its products in warehouses. On September 5, the production will begin", he said.

