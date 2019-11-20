​Azerbaijan triples passenger car manufacture

Azerbaijan manufactured machinery and equipment, transport facilities, cars, trailers and semi-trailers worth AZN 227.5 million in January-October 2019.

The State Statistical Committee told Report that machinery and equipment production surged 4.5%, other transport facilities slipped 10.8% and cars, trailers and semi-trailers – 30.7%.

Azerbaijan manufactured 886 tractors, down 26.2% from the previous year.

In the reporting period, 1,880 passenger cars were manufactured, up 3.1-fold from a year earlier (finished products - 367).