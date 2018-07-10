Azerbaijan to export carpets to Japan

© Report

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a demand for Azerbaijani carpets in all countries of the world".

Report informs, Vidadi Muradov, Chairman of the Board of "Azərxalça" OJSC, said at a scientific-practical conference dedicated to the development of carpet- weaving in Baku.

According to him, by the end of this year a contract on carpet exports from Azerbaijan to Japan will be signed: "We have sent samples to them".

V.Muradov also noted that it is planned to build 10 carpet factories in the country next year: "Thus, the number of such factories will reach 30. Wool supply stations are also being built in the regions".