    Azerbaijan to export carpets to Japan

    Vidadi Muradov, head of Azərxalça OJSC

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a demand for Azerbaijani carpets in all countries of the world".

    Report informs, Vidadi Muradov, Chairman of the Board of "Azərxalça" OJSC, said at a scientific-practical conference dedicated to the development of carpet- weaving in Baku.

    According to him, by the end of this year a contract on carpet exports from Azerbaijan to Japan will be signed: "We have sent samples to them".

    V.Muradov also noted that it is planned to build 10 carpet factories in the country next year: "Thus, the number of such factories will reach 30. Wool supply stations are also being built in the regions".

