 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan to create new industrial zones

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is working on creation of new industrial zones, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov told Report.

    According to him, this issues requires a serious economic analysis and evaluation: ‘We have started these works on several economic regions of Azerbaijan and are in talks with the relevant state bodies’.

    The deputy minister spoke about the current situation in the industrial districts: "Construction works in the Hajigabul Industrial District are underway and will be completed soon. At the same time, construction works are about to commence in Sabirabad Industrial District. Negotiations are being conducted with entrepreneurs to operate in both industrial districts. Some entrepreneurial facilities were registered as participants. They embrace the car assembly, metallurgy, carpet-weaving and other fields."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi