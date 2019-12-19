​Azerbaijan sees 2.6-fold growth in passenger car manufacture

Azerbaijan manufactured machinery and equipment, transport facilities, cars, trailers, and semi-trailers worth AZN 299.5 million in January-November 2019.

The State Statistical Committee told Report that machinery and equipment production surged 5.2%, other transport facilities slipped 10% and cars, trailers, and semi-trailers – 24.3%.

Azerbaijan manufactured 901 tractors, down 26.1% from the previous year.

In the reporting period, 2,072 passenger cars were manufactured, up 2.6-fold from a year earlier (finished products - 422).