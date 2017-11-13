Azerbaijan's non-oil sector grows by over 3%

© Report

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Industrial products worth $ 32 bln were produced in Azerbaijan in January-October, 2017.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), production in non-oil sector of the industry increased by 3.4% and in oil sector by 5.9%.

70% of industrial production accounted for mining sector, 24.8% processing sector, 4.4% electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sectors, 0.8% water supply, wastewater treatment and processing sector.

Oil production in the mining sector decreased by 7.2% and commodity output by 2.6%.

Production of food products increased by 0.9%, beverages 24.7%, textile industry 68.4%, clothing production 36.2%, wood processing and wood products 46%, chemical products 20.7%, pharmaceutical products 2.4 times, rubber and plastic goods 89.1%, construction materials 28.8%, computer and electronic products 30.5%, electrical equipment 59.9%, machinery and equipment 23.6%, other vehicles 19.1%, furniture production 14.1%. Production of leather and leather goods and footwear decreased by 9.9%, paper and cardboard production by 1.3%, polygraphic production by 28.5%, metallurgy industry by 13.1%, finished metal products by 16.0%, machinery and equipment installation and repair works decreased by 45.8%.

Production volume in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam decreased by 0.4%, water supply, wastewater treatment and processing sector 0.9%.