Industrial production in Azerbaijan increased by 3.7% in January-May

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May of this year, production by the industrial entities amounted to10.8 billion manats and 3.7% increase in production was recorded.

"Report" informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, the volume of production in non-oil sector is by 12.4% higher, while the oil and gas sector by 1.4% compared to the January-May of previous year.

63.5% of industrial output including 17.6 million tons of oil, 8.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and other products were produced in mining sector.The volume of production in processing sector of the industry's output, which accounts for 28.0% of the food, paper and cardboard, printing, petroleum products, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, building materials, metallurgy, fabricated metal products and electrical equipment production has grown.

7.7% of the industrial products are electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply section, 0.8% of the water supply and waste treatment.

88.4% of the total industrial production are goods (commodities), 11.6% - industrial services, 76.3% - produced in the private sector.