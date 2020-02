Azerbaijan manufactured machinery and equipment, vehicles, cars, trailers, and semi-trailers worth AZN 63.1 million in January 2020.

The State Statistical Committee told Report that the production of vehicles rose by 89.8%, and cars, trailers, and semi-trailers by 72.8% year-on-year.

There are no figures on tractor production. However, as of February 1, 2020, the finished product made 286.