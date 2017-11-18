Azerbaijan produces 37,500 tons of propylene in 2017

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January- October, Azerbaijan has produced 37.500 tons of propylene.

Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee (SSC), 28.900 tons were produced for sale.

In reporting period, 71.600 tons of propylene and 73.800 tons of ethylene were produced in the country.

In January-October, propylene production in Azerbaijan decreased by 10.4% and polyethylene production reduced by 9.8%, while ethylene production down by 9.9% as compared with corresponding period in 2016.

As of November 1, 1700 tons of propylene, 2500 tons of polyethylene and 500 tons of ethylene are in stock in the country.