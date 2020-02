Azerbaijan exported gold worth $172.4 million in 2019, up $54.5 million or 46.1% from the previous year, Report says, citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In December 2019, gold exports amounted to $14.8 million, a growth of $3.9 million or 35.8% from December 2018.

Gold exports made up $118 million in 2018, and $10.9 million in December 2018.