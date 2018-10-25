Azerbaijan plans to produce 100,000 tonnes of polypropylene next year

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer is forecasted to produce 100,000 tonnes of polypropylene in 2019, Report informs referring to the budget package.

According to the forecast, the plant is planned to produce 160,000 tonnes of polypropylene in 2020, 170,000 tonnes in 2021 and 180,000 tonnes in 2022.

The opening ceremony of the Polypropylene Plant was held on July 18 of this year with participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.