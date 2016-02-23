Azerbaijan plans to export non-ferrous metals to Turkey

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the companies "Baku-ferrous metals and ferro-alloys" and Turkish Demora signed a contract as part of a conference on "State support for development of the industry".

The contract was signed by the executive director of the Azerbaijani company Shamil Rzayev and head of Demora Rafet Vergili.

Report was told by Sh.Rzayev, the production capacity of the future plant for the production of non-ferrous metals is 35 thousand tons.

According to him, 12-15 thousand tons of total amount will be sold to 'Baku Steel Company', the rest of the gained will be given by Demora: "We plan to build the plant within 24 months."