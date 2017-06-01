Azerbaijan plans to accelerate creation of free economic zones

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an executive order setting up an 11-man task force that will work to speed up the establishment of free economic zones.

Report informs, the President appointed deputy chairman of the Milli Majli Valeh Alasgarov as head of the task force.

Under the presidential order, the task force shall submit – within three months – a final draft law on the creation of free economic zones to the head of state.