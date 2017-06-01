 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan plans to accelerate creation of free economic zones

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant order

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an executive order setting up an 11-man task force that will work to speed up the establishment of free economic zones.

    Report informs, the President appointed deputy chairman of the Milli Majli Valeh Alasgarov as head of the task force.

    Under the presidential order, the task force shall submit – within three months – a final draft law on the creation of free economic zones to the head of state.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi