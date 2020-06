In January-April 2020, Azerbaijan produced 44,800 tonnes of propylene, up 17.9% from the previous year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

Of this, 43,700 tonnes were marketable, which is 15.3% more than a year earlier.

At the same time, polyethylene production dropped by 24.5% to 31,800 tonnes, ethylene production went up 18.2% to 57,700 tonnes.