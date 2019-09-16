​Azerbaijan increases private car manufacture by more than 4.8-fold

Azerbaijan manufactured machinery and equipment, transport facilities, cars, trailers and semi-trailers worth AZN 204.2 million in January-August 2019.

State Statistical Committee told APA-Economics that machinery and equipment production surged 4.6%, other transport facilities slipped 14.3% and cars, trailers and semi-trailers – 34.5%.

Azerbaijan manufactured 863 tractors, down 11.7% from the previous year. As of September 1, 2019, the finished products made up 364.

In the reporting period, 1,496 private cars were manufactured, up 4.8-fold from a year earlier (finished products - 227).