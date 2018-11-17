Azerbaijan increases private car manufacture by more than 20-fold

https://report.az/storage/news/7d6b7236b64a6108413d4b99e71047cb/561cd1ed-6d22-4a48-88f0-3e604a0deb9b_292.jpg
Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan manufactured machinery and equipment, transport facilities, cars and trailers worth AZN 241.1 mln in January-October 2018.
State Statistical Committee told APA-Economics that car manufacturing rose by 26.5-fold, machinery and equipment dropped 17.7%, other transport facilities slipped 65.6%.
Azerbaijan manufactured no air-conditioners, 1,220 tractors, up 9.6% from previous year.
In the reporting period, 610 private cars were manufactured, up 20.3-fold by contrast to a year earlier.
Aqşin RafiqoğluNews Author