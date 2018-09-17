 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan increases passenger car manufacture tenfold

    Baku.17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan manufactured 311 passenger cars in January-August 2018, up 10.4-fold from 2017, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

    As of September 1, 2018 the number of finished products made 131.

    Tractor manufacture increased by 3.8% to 977.

    In January-August 2018 industrial products and services grew by 1.9% to AZN 31.6 bn. Of this, 22.3% of industrial products was produced in processing sector. Industrial products and services amounted to AZN 7,032,400,000. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi