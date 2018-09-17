Azerbaijan increases passenger car manufacture tenfold

Baku.17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan manufactured 311 passenger cars in January-August 2018, up 10.4-fold from 2017, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

As of September 1, 2018 the number of finished products made 131.

Tractor manufacture increased by 3.8% to 977.

In January-August 2018 industrial products and services grew by 1.9% to AZN 31.6 bn. Of this, 22.3% of industrial products was produced in processing sector. Industrial products and services amounted to AZN 7,032,400,000.