Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July this year, Azerbaijan exported 159,252 tons of chemical products.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, this is more by 17.9% than in the same period last year.

Total value of the exported chemical industry products made 40,159 mln. US-dollars, which is more by 29.6% than a year earlier.

0.65% of total exports accounted for these products.