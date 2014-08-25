 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan has increased cement production by 42%

    Supply of cement in warehouses amounted to 141 thousand tons

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-July 2014, Azerbaijan produced 1.659 mln tons of cement. Report informs reffering to the State Statistics Committee, compared to the same period last year, production increased by 42.1%.

    As of August 1, 2014 in the warehouses there was a reserve of cement in the amount of 140.9 thousand tons. In 2013 the production of cement in Azerbaijan was 2,039 mln tons. Compared with 2012, cement production increased by 3.8%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi