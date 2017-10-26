Azerbaijan exports almost 9,000 tons of aviation fuel to Ukraine this year

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has exported 8.600 tons of aviation fuel to Ukraine in 9 months of this year.

Report informs, the Finobzor has said.

The main foreign supplier of aviation fuel to Ukraine was Lithuania - 73.900 tons. Ukraine received 14.800 tons of aviation fuel from Belarus via railway.

The main volume of imports during 9 months accounted for sea shipments - 62%. The remaining 38% were imported via railway.

In 9 months of this year, 66.400 tons of Italian jet fuel were imported via sea freight. 63.300 tons of aviation fuel received from the Saudi Arabian refinery.