Azerbaijan exported polypropylene worth $26 mln

Azerbaijan exported 31,700 tonnes of polypropylene worth $26.4 million in January-April 2020, Report informs, with reference to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

Polypropylene constituted 4.82% of export on the non-oil sector.

The polypropylene is produced by Polypropylene plant (184 KTA) of SOCAR Polymer. The Polypropylene Plant was launched on July 18, 2018, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Propylene export started on October 5, 2018.