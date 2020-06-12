Azerbaijan decreases car, tractor productions

Azerbaijan produced machinery and equipment, transport facilities, cars, trailers, and semi-trailers worth AZN 127.7 million in January-May 2020.

The State Statistical Committee told Report that machinery and equipment production slipped 8.2%, other transport facilities rose 37.6%, and cars, trailers, and semi-trailers surged 2.3-fold.

Azerbaijan manufactured 105 tractors, down 82% from the previous year. Finished products stood at 271.

During the reporting period, 672 private cars were manufactured, down 27% from a year earlier. Finished products made up 67.