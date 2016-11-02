Works on opening new pharmaceutical enterprises in Azerbaijan underway

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ About 80 types of medicines will be produced in the pharmaceutical production plant, which foundation will be laid in Pirallahi settlement, Baku today.

Report informs, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters.

According to him, 74 mln USD will be invested in the construction of the plant: "The plant will be launched for about 2 years. Construction of the plant is the first step toward eliminating Azerbaijan's dependence on imported medicines."

The minister noted that in addition, currently, works are underway to launch several pharmaceutical manufacturing enterprises: "In this regard, Russian, Turkish and some European companies hold talks."