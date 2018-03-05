Applying digitalization Petkim aims to raise profit $ 100 mln

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), aims to raise its profit by $ 100 mln through digitalisation.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Director General of Petkim Holding Anar Mammadov told reporters.

According to him, with the help of digitalization and artificial intelligence, the profit of a plant can increase by 7-8% without new investment: “With the same production capacity and raw material, we can produce more. We attach great importance to technology within the Industry 4.0. Our main target is to make Petkim a leading digital company in Turkey. Thanks to new technologies, we will continue achieving record figures in 2018”, Petkim Director General said.

Notably, by the last year end, Petkim Holding CEO Anar Mammadov has said that starting from 2018, investments in digitalization will begin. According to him, the projects can not be completed in a year and they may last for 2-3 years. Mammadov said that the preliminary results of the project will be achieved by late 2018.

A position of Deputy Director General for Digitalization and Technology in Petkim was also created.