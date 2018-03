Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The activity of a branch of Belgian 'PPG Coatings SPRL/BVBA' company in Azerbaijan has been terminated.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes.

Notably, 'PPG Coatings SPRL/BVBA' is engaged in production and distribution of coatings, optical and special materials, glass products.

The head office of the company is located in Brussels (Belgium).