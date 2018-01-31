 Top
    Akkord Industry Construction Corporation creates new company

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes has registered Akkord Industrial Company LLC.

    Report informs referring to the ministry, legal address of the new company is 8, Aliyar Aliyev Street, Narimanov district, Baku city, with authorized capital of 10,000 AZN, and legal representative Elchin Ogtay Gasimov.

    The ministry also announced members of Supervisory Board of Akkord Industrial Company. They are Fariz Mammadali Ibrahimli, Darya Musallim Veliyev (49% shareholder of Akkord Industry Construction Corporation OJSC) and Rasul Gardashkhan Orujov. 

