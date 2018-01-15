ADB to support Azerbaijan in implementation of Strategic Roadmap

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held with representatives of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on possible support for introduction the international experience in implementation of measures of strategic roadmap.

Report was informed in the ministry press service.

ADB representatives informed about possible priorities to give technical support and held joint discussions to define the next steps for the offered support.

It was decided that the repeated research will be held on selected directions and in accordance with internal procedures of the bank the information about the measures to be approved by the bank will be submitted to Ministry of Economy.