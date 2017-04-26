Nearly $ 100 mln will be invested in Petkim in 2017

© Report.az

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to invest $ 100 mln in Turkey's first and only manufacturer of petrochemicals Petkim Holding.

Report informs, said Bilal Guliyev, Deputy Director General of Petkim Holding which mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic.

According to investment program, a part of these funds have already been spent in first quarter: "Petkim’s 2017 total budget is $ 200 mln, investment budget is approximately $ 100 mln. For stable operating of Petkim at full capacity the investment should be carried out constantly. Renovation work is being done in Petkim every time. At the moment, Petkim works in full capacity, it makes nearly 50 products”.