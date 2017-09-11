A delegation from Ministry of Economy visits Methanol plant

© Socarmethanol.az

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the Industry Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, Araz Guliyev and Deputy Director of the Department, Fikret Gurbanov have visited Methanol plant, operating under the management of “SOCAR Methanol” LLC which is a subsidiary of SOCAR.

Report informs citing the Plant, an excursion was organized for visitors at the Methanol plant, and detailed information about the production process was provided. During the meeting, discussions were held about issues of mutual interest and views exchanged on prospects for production activities.

Notably, since November 2016, the Methanol plant has been operated by SOCAR subsidiary "SOCAR Methanol" LLC, under the company management. Starting from August 2017, the plant became property of SOCAR.

In January-August this year, 186,000 tons of methanol was produced at the plant. Over 90% of the production is directed to exports. This year production of 250,000 tons of methanol planned.