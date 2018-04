Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ A winner Open tennis tournament in Miami was known. Report informs that the World number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic became a winner of "Miami Open".

Serbian athlete won over English Andy Murrey in the final - 7: 6, 4: 6, 6: 0.

It was the 5th victory of Novak Djokovic in the history of "Miami Open". As a winner, he won 900,400 dollars.