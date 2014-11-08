World Chess Championship starts today

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The World Chess Championship match will start in Sochi, Russia today. Report informs, the current World Champion, Magnus Carlsen will play with the previous holder of the title, Indian Viswanathan Anand.

The first round will start at 16:00 p.m. Baku time.

Anand will play with white pieces and Carlsen with black ones. A total of 12 games will be held. Each match will take 120 minutes for the first 40 moves. If the winner will not be known within the period, 15 minutes for 20 moves will be given. 30 seconds per move will start from the 61st move.

In addition, if the result of 12 games end with a draw, "Tai-break" consisting of 10 rounds will be organized.

Next rounds will be held on November 9, 11-12, 14-15, 17-18, 20-21, 23, 25.