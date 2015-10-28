National federations celebrates World Judo Day

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ National federations across the globe have marked World Judo Day, which this year celebrated the theme of honour.

Report informs, the annual event, now in its fourth year and takes place on the birthday of the sport's founder Jigoro Kano - October 28, was marked worldwide including in Albania, Argentina, Belize, Botswana, Burundi, Great Britain, Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Russia, Sweden and Venezuela.

Next Summer Olympic Games host nation Brazil put on a number of events, with 2013 under 57 kilogram world champion Rafaela Silva and world number four Victor Penalber staging a master class for children, including for visually impaired judoka.

Also in Brazil, Portugal's European bronze medallist and Olympian Pedro Dias celebrated World Judo Day at his club in Maringá by hosting a competition for more than 100 children aged between 4 and 15 years old.

"This was about much more than competing for the children," Dias said of the event, which was sponsored by the Nogueira brothers, Antônio Rodrigo and Antônio Rogério, of Ultimate Fighting Championship fame - both are judo black belts.

"It was a big celebration for all judo lovers and their families who support their passion.

"I would like to thank the IJF (International Judo Federation) for introducing this annual initiative several years ago because the sport deserves it.", he said.