Women's World Chess Championship to be held in Lviv in 2016

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA World Women's Chess Championship will be held in Lviv in early 2016. Report informs citing the UNN, it was said by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"As agreed with Maria Muzychuk match for the title of world chess champion will be held in Lviv at the beginning of 2016," - Poroshenko wrote on Twitter.

On April 5, playing a draw in the fourth game of the final match of the world championship in chess among women Ukrainian Mariya Muzychuk became the 15th world champion.