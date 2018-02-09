Unveiled countries spent most on tickets to Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018

© Report

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Propaganda works are carried out abroad in connection with the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this year.

Report informs, the Head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit (BCC), Nigar Arpadarai said.

She said that last year the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan was a great advertisement for Baku track. Arpadarai also expressed contentment with the sale of tickets: “In 2017, it was a very useful race for propaganda. Compared with the previous two years, there is a huge increase in ticket sales. Traditionally, most buyers are Russian citizens. UK is in the second place. Compared to Azerbaijani citizens, foreigners have purchased more tickets. Most buyers are from European countries. Tickets for the Philharmonia stand are running out. Azerbaijani citizens tend to buy tickets a month before the start of the race”.

Notably, Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018 will be held on April 27-29.