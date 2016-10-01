Turkish tennis officials were banned for life

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Tennis Federation has announced that Turkish tennis officials Serkan Aslan and Mehmet Ulker have been banned for life and had their ITF officiating certifications permanently revoked after being found guilty of offences under the Code of Conduct for Officials.

Report informs referring to the official website of the International Tennis Federation.

Following investigations by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), S. Aslan and M. Ulker were found guilty by an ITF Disciplinary Panel of breaching Articles A10, A13 and B1 of the 2015 Code of Conduct for Officials.



