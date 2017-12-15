Ten reasons to travel to Azerbaijan for Grand Prix Formula 1 - ANALYSIS - VIDEO

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will host Formula 1 Grand Prix for the third time, which is the one of the world's most prestigious competitions. There are a number of aspects making Baku racing on April 27-29, 2018 attractive for foreigners.

Report News Agency presents below 10 important reasons not to miss such a grandiouse event:

1. Azerbaijan is a country with moderate climate. Average monthly temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula is 11-14 degrees of heat in April (7-12 at night, 14-19 degrees in daytime in the first half of month and 20-25 degrees in the second half).

2. Baku is a synthesis of modernity and ancientness. You can be sure watching the capital's photo and video.

3. The territory of Azerbaijan is located in the intersection of moderate and subtropical climatic zones, which makes the country's nature colorful. Coming to Formula 1 is also an opportunity to get acquainted with the country of ancient traditions, rich history and culture. You can discover Azerbaijan.

4. Azerbaijan is an example of tolerance. This is a characteristic feature of people living in the country.

5. There is no racism and antisemitism in Azerbaijan. This is also reflected in the reports prepared by many international organizations.

6. Although Azerbaijan is in the state of war for more than 25 years, there is no problem in terms of security. Public order is ensured at a high level. Citizens are not criminally inclined.

7. Azerbaijan is one of the countries with the cheapest prices among the countries hosting Grand Prix Formula 1.

8. There are 3 places in Formula 1 calendar with city track - Baku, Monaco and Singapore. Visit Baku and enjoy the city track!

9. One of the peculiarities of the city track is that unexpected results at this race are discussed for a long time. Despite Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was the winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the 2017 season, crash between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel is still being discussed.

10. One of the peculiarities of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the organization of show and programs with participation of pop stars. Mariah Carey, Nicole Scherzinger, Tarkan have participated in the event during past years. In 2018, the concert will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall, where the Eurovision Song Contest was organized in 2012.