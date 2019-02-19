Starting date of ShamkirChess in Vugar Hashimov's memory determined

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ "ShamkirChess super tournament dedicated to the memory of Vugar Hashimov will be held this year. The first round is scheduled for March 31," brother of late chess player and General Director of Microsoft Azerbaijan Sarhan Hashimov told Report. According to Hashimov, famous chess players will participate in the competition: "ShamkirChess will be one of the tough races in the world. In addition to local grandmaster like Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Teymur Rajabov, other strong chess players will also participate in the tournament. The organizers are well prepared for the tournament. We are ready for the start of our next successful tournament. "

Notably, "ShamkirChess" is held since 2014. The previous five super tournaments were won by world champion Magnus Carlsen, while Shahriyar Mammadyarov won the remaining two.