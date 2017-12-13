 Top
    Close photo mode

    Sports Research Center hosts award ceremony '9 and 13'

    © Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Sports Research Center (SRC) is hosting award ceremony '9 and 13' as a part of "Winners of Year 2017" project.

    Report informs, 17 awards have been presented at the event held at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).

    The highest nomination

    Coach of the Year - Gurban Gurbanov

    Nominations winners are listed below:

    Sports Figure of the Year – Tahir Gozel, Vice President of FC Qarabag

    Athlete of the Year – Haji Aliyev, three-time world champion on freestyle wrestling

    Foreign athlete of the Year – Dino Ndlovu, Qarabag player

    Player of the Year – Rashad Sadigov, Qarabag captain

    Team of the Year (football and others) - Qarabağ and Azerbaijani men's chess team

    Head coach of the Year (on other kinds) – Farhad Mammadov, Azerbaijani judo team head coach

    Most prestigious race of the Year – Baku 2017 IV Islamic Solidarity Games

    Author of the Year – Elnur Hamidov, website Komanda.az

    Special awards:

    ALOV - Message of thanks for support to event

    Futbol+ 20 - Certificate of honour

    Sports program of the Year - 3rd part

    Active photographer of the Year - Firudin Salimov

    Sports facility of the Year – Baku Olympic Stadium

    For close cooperation with media - Nurlan Ibrahimov, FC Qarabag press secretary.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi