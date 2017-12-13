Sports Research Center hosts award ceremony '9 and 13'

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Sports Research Center (SRC) is hosting award ceremony '9 and 13' as a part of "Winners of Year 2017" project.
Report informs, 17 awards have been presented at the event held at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).
The highest nomination
Coach of the Year - Gurban Gurbanov
Nominations winners are listed below:
Sports Figure of the Year – Tahir Gozel, Vice President of FC Qarabag
Athlete of the Year – Haji Aliyev, three-time world champion on freestyle wrestling
Foreign athlete of the Year – Dino Ndlovu, Qarabag player
Player of the Year – Rashad Sadigov, Qarabag captain
Team of the Year (football and others) - Qarabağ and Azerbaijani men's chess team
Head coach of the Year (on other kinds) – Farhad Mammadov, Azerbaijani judo team head coach
Most prestigious race of the Year – Baku 2017 IV Islamic Solidarity Games
Author of the Year – Elnur Hamidov, website Komanda.az
Special awards:
ALOV - Message of thanks for support to event
Futbol+ 20 - Certificate of honour
Sports program of the Year - 3rd part
Active photographer of the Year - Firudin Salimov
Sports facility of the Year – Baku Olympic Stadium
For close cooperation with media - Nurlan Ibrahimov, FC Qarabag press secretary.
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
