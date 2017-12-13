Sports Research Center hosts award ceremony '9 and 13'

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Sports Research Center (SRC) is hosting award ceremony '9 and 13' as a part of "Winners of Year 2017" project.

Report informs, 17 awards have been presented at the event held at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).

The highest nomination

Coach of the Year - Gurban Gurbanov

Nominations winners are listed below:

Sports Figure of the Year – Tahir Gozel, Vice President of FC Qarabag

Athlete of the Year – Haji Aliyev, three-time world champion on freestyle wrestling

Foreign athlete of the Year – Dino Ndlovu, Qarabag player

Player of the Year – Rashad Sadigov, Qarabag captain

Team of the Year (football and others) - Qarabağ and Azerbaijani men's chess team

Head coach of the Year (on other kinds) – Farhad Mammadov, Azerbaijani judo team head coach

Most prestigious race of the Year – Baku 2017 IV Islamic Solidarity Games

Author of the Year – Elnur Hamidov, website Komanda.az

Special awards:

ALOV - Message of thanks for support to event

Futbol+ 20 - Certificate of honour

Sports program of the Year - 3rd part

Active photographer of the Year - Firudin Salimov

Sports facility of the Year – Baku Olympic Stadium

For close cooperation with media - Nurlan Ibrahimov, FC Qarabag press secretary.