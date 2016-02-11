SOCAR and International Judo Federation signs partnership agreement

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR and International Judo Federation (IJF) has signed a partnership agreement.

Report informs citing official website of the IJF, the International Judo Federation President, Mr. Marius Vizer, met in Budapest with Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR, to sign an important agreement that makes SOCAR a new IJF Partner for the next four years.

Mr. Vizer said: “This partnership is very important for the development of judo worldwide and it is an outstanding opportunity for us to sign this new agreement with a top company. The partnership with SOCAR will help us to develop even further all of our projects, in terms of sport, with the IJF World judo Tour, as well as in terms of education and social projects.

Rovnag Abdullayev said: “Today our commitment to the development of sports is being manifested in this important agreement. SOCAR is distinguished by its sustainable support for football, chess and judo in Azerbaijan and abroad. We view our partnership with the IJF as a vital investment in our future generations. Being a widespread martial arts in Azerbaijan, Judo is nurturing the strength of will and the strength of mind. It teaches us striving for perfection and victory, while preserving our humaneness. That’s where we recognize the foundation of our corporate values, as a company, committed to improve the well-being of our citizens, while contributing to the good of the mankind. And these are the purposes, which our partnership agreement will serve for years to come.“