Shahriyar Mammadyarov takes third place at FIDE Grand Prix

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani chess-player Shahriyar Mammadyarov finished third the FIDE Grand Prix in Sarcha city of United Arab Emirates.

Report informs, 32-year-old player defeated Chinese master Hou Yifan in last game to reach 5.5 points in total.

As a result, he finished in first three together with Russian Alexander Grushik and French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. But he was ranked lower than first two players due to additional indicators.

Notably, 18 chess-players attended first FIDE Grand Prix.