Russian MMA fighter Rasul Mirzaev was shot in Moscow

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three unknown beat and shot Russian fighter of MMA (mixed martial arts) Rasul Mirzaev in south of Moscow. Report informs citing the TASS, this was stated by the law enforcement bodies of the city. The victim was hospitalized.

In 2011 sporting career of Mirzaev was interrupted in connection with the incident, which subsequently led to the imprisonment of the athlete.He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment for the murder of student Ivan Agafonov by negligence in the course of the conflict in nightclub in August 2011. Mirzaev struck student Agafonov, who died a few days later in hospital.