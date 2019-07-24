Rovnag Abdullayev meets with President of the European Judo Union

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev met with President of the European Judo Union Sergey Soloveychik, who is on a visit to Baku.

Report informs citing AJF that R.Abdullayev spoke about the great attention and care shown by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as the high achievements of the country's athletes in the Olympic Games, world and European championships.

Stressing the rich traditions of judo in the country, the federation chief noted the recent successes of Azerbaijani athletes in major competitions. He underlined the medals claimed by Azerbaijani judokas in prestigious international competitions held in different countries. Stressing the high level organization of junior, youth and adult championships in the country, Abdullayev said that a record number of judokas take part in these competitions.

Thanking for the sincere meeting, EJU President said Azerbaijan is already known in the world as a sports country. Soloveychik added that the attention shown to the Olympic Movement and development of sport at the state level had repeatedly been praised by the world sports organizations and federations. Voicing hope for the further successful performance of Azerbaijani judokas in future international competitions, Soloveychik stressed that the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival in Baku was organized at a high level. He spoke about the operation of joint work groups of European and local federations during the judo competitions of this prestigious festival and said that the strongest junior judokas of the continent are taking part in the event.

Then Soloveychik presented EJU's special gifts to Rovnag Abdullayev. The meeting was also attended by vice president of the Azerbajan Judo Federation Sadiq Sadiqov.