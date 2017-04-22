Rovnag Abdullayev hails performance of Azerbaijani judokas at European Championship

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ "4 medals in two days is an excellent result. In this regard, I would like to congratulate all of you".

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev said commenting on performance of Azerbaijani national team at the European Championship in the Polish capital of Warsaw.

He said that a gold medal is the highest success: "Competitions on 4 out of 7 weight categories in men's race have already ended. We could gain 4 medals including a gold in the competitions so far. It is a remarkable achievement."

Notably, in first 2 days of the European Championship Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) grabbed a gold, Orkhan Safarov (60 kg), Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kg) and Rustam Orujov (73 kg) won bronze. Another 4 national judokas will compete today. Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will fight in 1/8 finals, Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg), Elmar Gasimov, Elkhan Mammadov (both 100 kg) will compete in 1/16 finals.