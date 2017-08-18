 Top
    Ronaldo: I am shocked by Barcelona news

    Real Madrid’s striker has offered condolences to casualties of the terror attack

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Striker of the Portuguese national team and “Real Madrid” Cristiano Ronaldo has offered condolences to the casualties and families of the victims of the Barcelona terror attack.

    “I am shocked by Barcelona news. I extend condolences to the families and friends of the terror attack victims,” the footballer posted on Twitter.

    As a result of a terror attack carried out in Barcelona, 13 people have been killed, and 119 people have been injured. 

    According to the latest news, the ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

