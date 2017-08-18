Ronaldo: I am shocked by Barcelona news

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Striker of the Portuguese national team and “Real Madrid” Cristiano Ronaldo has offered condolences to the casualties and families of the victims of the Barcelona terror attack.

Report informs, the R-Sport has reported.

“I am shocked by Barcelona news. I extend condolences to the families and friends of the terror attack victims,” the footballer posted on Twitter.

As a result of a terror attack carried out in Barcelona, 13 people have been killed, and 119 people have been injured.

According to the latest news, the ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.