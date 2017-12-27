Ramil Guliyev will train in Russia for new season

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani athlete playing for Turkish team, Ramil Guliyev will start new season trainings on January 10.

Report informs referring to the TASS, manager of world champion Olga Nazarova said.

She said that 27-year-old athlete will train in Novogorsk are in the outskirt of Moscow. Guliyev will train along with another apprentice of Oleg Mukhin, one of the leading sprinters in Russia, Ruslan Perestyuk.

Azerbaijani athlete gained his first world championship title in his career in London in 200 metre race. His previous highest achievement was winning silver medal in European Championship in the 200 meter. Till 2011 he represented Azerbaijani team. The major competition for the sprinter will be World Athletics Championship in Berlin next august.