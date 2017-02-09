Pyeongchang-2018 Winter Olympic Games torch unveiled

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Pyeongchang-2018 Winter Olympic Games torch has been unveiled.

Report informs, the ceremony was held by Organization Committee to launch the final year-long countdown to the Winter Games.

700-mm-long torch made of traditional white porcelain symbolizes Pyeongchang’s 700m altitude above sea level. The torch designed by Kim Yon Se was produced by the same company, who made torch for 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.

Notably, Pyeongchang-2018 will be held during February 9-25, 2018.