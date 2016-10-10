President of Azersun Holding: I have no ambition to lead Azerbaijan Golf Federation

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ It is up to government to decide whether I will lead Azerbaijan Golf Federation or not, Abdubari Goozal, President of Azersun Holding told Report.

Goozal claimed he has no ambition for mentioned position: If my will I would rather prefer foreign manager to develop golf in Azerbaijan. I think he would do much better than me.

Several arrangements were made towards creating infrastructure for development of golf which was included in Olympic program. "Dreamland" golf club recently started functioning in Dream island constructed by Azersun Holding as a part of above arrangements.

Goozal stated that the club contributes to development of golf: “Of course progress is underway. We have 150 local and foreign permanent members. In some weekends there is no free place to play. Young people come and learn. Golf Academy is functioning”.

Notably, Anar Mammadov is leading Azerbaijan Golf Federation since December 28, 2001.