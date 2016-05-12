Logo and brand of Baku at IV Islamic Solidarity Games 2017 presented

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ A new logo and brand of Baku 2017, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games defined.

Report informs, the presentation ceremony was held today in Baku.

Logo, prepared by a group of Azerbaijani designers, combines the history, heritage and culture of the Islamic countries.

As for the main theme of the brand, elements of modern carpet weaving as part of a rich cultural tradition inherent in the majority of Muslim countries.

Color palette, reflecting the centuries-old traditions, culture and art of the Islamic world combined in brand.

They are elegantly combined with sports as a mark of respect to the rock historical patterns in Gobustan National Park included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Notably, the design will be used on the tickets and uniforms.